Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.75

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.75 and last traded at $161.06, with a volume of 37495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

