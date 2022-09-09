Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($10.56). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.50), with a volume of 27,013 shares.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 869 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 868.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
