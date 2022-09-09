Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 2,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

