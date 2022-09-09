Geller Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $110.64. 78,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

