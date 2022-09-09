Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,285. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

