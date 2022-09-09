Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.04. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average is $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

