Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 86,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

