Geller Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 372,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $260.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,292. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average of $248.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

