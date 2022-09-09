Geller Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $735,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,376,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

