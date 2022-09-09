Geller Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 514,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001,588. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.