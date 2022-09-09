Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,068. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.50 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

