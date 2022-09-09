GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GME opened at $25.83 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

