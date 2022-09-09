GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GME opened at $25.83 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
