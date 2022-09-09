GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $25.83 on Friday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get GameStop alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.