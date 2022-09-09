Gamestarter (GAME) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.10 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $70,648.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter (CRYPTO:GAME) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.