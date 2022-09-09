Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 60,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 38,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAU has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 27.44 and a quick ratio of 27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.