Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
