Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

