Gaj Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $14,141.78 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,141.78 and approximately $59.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020200 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
