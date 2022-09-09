G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.65

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 7792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

