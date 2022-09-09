G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. 7,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,774. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $889.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

