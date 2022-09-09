G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CL King dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 30,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $892.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $2,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

