G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $867.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CL King cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.