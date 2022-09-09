FY2025 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.