FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $340.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.18), with a volume of 285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.17).

FW Thorpe Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £405.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,464.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 410.77.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.