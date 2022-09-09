Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $106,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concentrix by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $124.69 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $120.42 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

