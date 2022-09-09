Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Deckers Outdoor worth $74,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $348.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.76. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.