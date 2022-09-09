Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises about 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Crown worth $230,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.90 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

