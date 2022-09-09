Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $113.05 Million Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,113,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,048,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.71% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of HR opened at $24.34 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

