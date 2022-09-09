Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $122,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

