Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $143.64 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN comprises 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 8.13% of JELD-WEN worth $143,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after buying an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 244,678 shares of company stock worth $3,353,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $899.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

