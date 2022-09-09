Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,673,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.