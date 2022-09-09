Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,210 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.70% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $158,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,393.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,285.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,184.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,393.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

WTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

