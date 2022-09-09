Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 374,567 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.33% of Energizer worth $116,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energizer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energizer by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

