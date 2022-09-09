Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,220,456 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Virtu Financial worth $93,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of -0.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.