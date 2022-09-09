Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,782 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $176,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

