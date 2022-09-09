Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.4 %

FYBR stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 326,208 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 791.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 707,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 628,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

