Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,884. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

