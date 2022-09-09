Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of FT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,884. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.79.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.