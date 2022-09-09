Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
