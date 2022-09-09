Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.