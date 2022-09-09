Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $28.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.