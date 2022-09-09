FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 392,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 580,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,620,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

