Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182,265 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 15.6% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. 15,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,278. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

