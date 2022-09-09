First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $289.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

