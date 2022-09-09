First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

