First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

