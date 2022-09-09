First Western Trust Bank Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $691.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.16 and a 200-day moving average of $671.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.