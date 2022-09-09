First Western Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,014,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,196,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

