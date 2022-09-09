First Western Trust Bank Invests $9.39 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

