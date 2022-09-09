First Western Trust Bank Invests $5.79 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $247.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.33.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

