First Western Trust Bank Invests $11.77 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

