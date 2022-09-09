First Western Trust Bank Buys Shares of 67,345 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

