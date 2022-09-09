First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 17,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.64% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.